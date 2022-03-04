$41,029+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,029
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Classic SLT - Certified - Aluminum Wheels - $277 B/W
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
Sale
$41,029
+ taxes & licensing
28,379KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8473122
- Stock #: 3507A
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT9KS512876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,379 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $44291 - Our Price is just $41029!
This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today in Swift Current.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has just 28,379 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this 1500 Classic SLT is an excellent choice as this hard working truck comes loaded with chrome exterior accents and chrome bumpers, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include rear power-sliding window, ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an touchscreen infotainment hub, automatic headlights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Touchscreen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GT9KS512876.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $276.25 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $50277 ). See dealer for details.
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Armrests w/Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Aluminum Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black Exterior Mirrors
Active grille shutters
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
1700# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
REAR CAMERA
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
TOUCHSCREEN
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Standard Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6