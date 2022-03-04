Sale $41,029 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 3 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8473122

8473122 Stock #: 3507A

3507A VIN: 1C6RR7GT9KS512876

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,379 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Compass Remote Keyless Entry Engine Immobilizer glove box Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Systems Monitor Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Armrests w/Storage Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Exterior Aluminum Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Flex Fuel Vehicle Black Exterior Mirrors Active grille shutters Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Fender Flares Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Tip Start Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) 1700# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety REAR CAMERA Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features TOUCHSCREEN 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.