$43,339 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 7 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9118531

9118531 Stock #: B3630

B3630 VIN: 1C6RR7KT7KS719046

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 20,704 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Safety REAR CAMERA Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.