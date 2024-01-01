Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Climate Control, Rear Camera!</b><br> <br> Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 Classic proves that it has what it takes to get the job done right. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 47,112 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our 1500 Classics trim level is Warlock. This gothic looking Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is an awesome truck that comes with black aluminum wheels and dark exterior accents, front fog lamps, powder-coated front and rear bumpers, a touchscreen infotainment system that features wireless streaming audio and SiriusXM radio. This limited-edition truck also comes with a lift kit and heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability plus trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, a ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, automatic headlights, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Climate Control, Rear Camera, Touchscreen, Siriusxm. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT9KS640623 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT9KS640623</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community. <br><br>Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:<br><ul><li>*Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage</li><li>**Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance</li><li>***Key Fob & Remote Replacement</li><li>****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car</li><li>*****Nitrogen Filled Tires</li></ul><br>Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Vehicle Description

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT9KS640623.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

