$44,139+ tax & licensing
$44,139
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION
Location
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
$44,139
+ taxes & licensing
51,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8799695
- Stock #: B3594
- VIN: 1V2LR2CAXKC523335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $45463 - Our Price is just $44139!
The 2019 VW Atlas has enough interior space that land yacht hardly covers it. This 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
While this 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is definitely well designed and exceptionally well put together, what sets it aside as one of the best and most comfortable SUV's is the spacious interior. Easily accommodating 7 adults in complete comfort, the Atlas has its sight set on passenger comfort and safety much more than being an agile, sporty, and cramped SUV. The Atlas delivers excellent on road capabilities and a luxurious ride quality while seated in a roomy, airy, extremely well designed cabin.This SUV has 51,000 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Atlas's trim level is Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION. This Comfortline Atlas lives up to its name with heated synthetic leather seats, heated leather steering wheel, and proximity keys. Other great features include a power liftgate, adaptive stop and go cruise, a compass, an 8 inch touchscreen radio, Android and Apple smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. With exterior chrome trim, elegant alloy wheels, fog lamps, blind spot sensors, and front collision mitigation, this sweet SUV is stylish and safe as well. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Chrome Trim, Prisma Alloy Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Chrome Trim
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Prisma Alloy Wheels
VW Car-Net Internet
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6