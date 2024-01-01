Menu
Account
Sign In
2" Coupler 7 Pin RV PLug Hard wall Fiberglass Exterior Line X Coating 140 Pounds Dry Hitch Weight 1,500 Pounds Unloaded Vehicle Weight 840 Pounds Cargo Carrying Capacity 2,340 Pounds Gross Vehicle Weight Rating 134" Exterior Length Overall 611" Exterior Height 50" Exterior Cab Width 610" Exterior Width w/ Fenders 46" Interior Height 26 Gallon Freshwater Capacity 0 Gallon Greywater 0 Gallon Blackwater 20 Pound Propane Sleeps 2 Double Size Mattress (New, memory foam w/coil pocket) Water Heater On-Demand 14,300 BTU Furnace 5,100 BTU Air Conditioner 110-120V ST235/75R15C 6 ply Offroad Trailer Tires 12V Coleman Fridge 2 Burner Propane Stovetop Sink 12V Water Pump 12V LED Interior & Exterior lighting Solar Input port

2020 Braxton Creek Bushwhacker

Details Description

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Braxton Creek Bushwhacker

2020 BC Bushwhacker 10HD 1,500 pounds dry weight

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Braxton Creek Bushwhacker

2020 BC Bushwhacker 10HD 1,500 pounds dry weight

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

  1. 11448638
  2. 11448638
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 7Hfb1kb18l17x0066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Stock # 24T138
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2" Coupler
7 Pin RV PLug

Hard wall Fiberglass Exterior
Line X Coating

140 Pounds Dry Hitch Weight
1,500 Pounds Unloaded Vehicle Weight
840 Pounds Cargo Carrying Capacity
2,340 Pounds Gross Vehicle Weight Rating

13'4" Exterior Length Overall
6'11" Exterior Height
5'0" Exterior Cab Width
6'10" Exterior Width w/ Fenders
46" Interior Height

26 Gallon Freshwater Capacity
0 Gallon Greywater
0 Gallon Blackwater
20 Pound Propane

Sleeps 2 Double Size Mattress (New, memory foam w/coil pocket)
Water Heater On-Demand
14,300 BTU Furnace
5,100 BTU Air Conditioner 110-120V
ST235/75R15C 6 ply Offroad Trailer Tires

12V Coleman Fridge
2 Burner Propane Stovetop
Sink
12V Water Pump
12V LED Interior & Exterior lighting
Solar Input port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

Used 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 8,670 GVWR , Loaded, Metal Shelves & Cabinets for sale in Swift Current, SK
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 8,670 GVWR , Loaded, Metal Shelves & Cabinets 193,332 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Leather, Loaded, Low Kms, Gorgeous Car! for sale in Swift Current, SK
2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Leather, Loaded, Low Kms, Gorgeous Car! 77,987 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 XLT 4WD Crew, 9 Foot Deck Loaded Priced to Sell! for sale in Swift Current, SK
2022 Ford F-350 XLT 4WD Crew, 9 Foot Deck Loaded Priced to Sell! 54,690 KM $51,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

(click to show)

888-813-0604

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

Contact Seller
2020 Braxton Creek Bushwhacker