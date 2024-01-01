$11,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Braxton Creek Bushwhacker
2020 BC Bushwhacker 10HD 1,500 pounds dry weight
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Stock # 24T138
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2" Coupler
7 Pin RV PLug
Hard wall Fiberglass Exterior
Line X Coating
140 Pounds Dry Hitch Weight
1,500 Pounds Unloaded Vehicle Weight
840 Pounds Cargo Carrying Capacity
2,340 Pounds Gross Vehicle Weight Rating
13'4" Exterior Length Overall
6'11" Exterior Height
5'0" Exterior Cab Width
6'10" Exterior Width w/ Fenders
46" Interior Height
26 Gallon Freshwater Capacity
0 Gallon Greywater
0 Gallon Blackwater
20 Pound Propane
Sleeps 2 Double Size Mattress (New, memory foam w/coil pocket)
Water Heater On-Demand
14,300 BTU Furnace
5,100 BTU Air Conditioner 110-120V
ST235/75R15C 6 ply Offroad Trailer Tires
12V Coleman Fridge
2 Burner Propane Stovetop
Sink
12V Water Pump
12V LED Interior & Exterior lighting
Solar Input port
