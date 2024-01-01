$29,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
Used
76,587KM
VIN 1FMCU9G67LUB31418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DARK PERSIAN GREEN METALLIC
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T136
- Mileage 76,587 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
