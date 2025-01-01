$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,490KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH9LGB57535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25T100
- Mileage 101,490 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Map Lights
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Quad Seating
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
