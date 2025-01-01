Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

101,490 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

12681387

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,490KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH9LGB57535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25T100
  • Mileage 101,490 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Map Lights
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Quad Seating
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

