Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford F-150

106,898 KM

Details

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

  1. 11498495
  2. 11498495
  3. 11498495
  4. 11498495
  5. 11498495
  6. 11498495
  7. 11498495
  8. 11498495
  9. 11498495
  10. 11498495
  11. 11498495
  12. 11498495
  13. 11498495
  14. 11498495
  15. 11498495
  16. 11498495
  17. 11498495
  18. 11498495
  19. 11498495
  20. 11498495
  21. 11498495
  22. 11498495
  23. 11498495
  24. 11498495
  25. 11498495
  26. 11498495
  27. 11498495
  28. 11498495
  29. 11498495
  30. 11498495
  31. 11498495
  32. 11498495
  33. 11498495
  34. 11498495
  35. 11498495
  36. 11498495
  37. 11498495
  38. 11498495
  39. 11498495
  40. 11498495
  41. 11498495
  42. 11498495
  43. 11498495
  44. 11498495
  45. 11498495
  46. 11498495
  47. 11498495
  48. 11498495
  49. 11498495
  50. 11498495
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,898KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP0LFB90559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24T1
  • Mileage 106,898 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

Used 2009 Nissan Murano AWD 4DR LE for sale in Swift Current, SK
2009 Nissan Murano AWD 4DR LE 206,355 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Limited for sale in Swift Current, SK
2010 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Limited 200,233 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD V6 Loaded Sunroof Great Deal! for sale in Swift Current, SK
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD V6 Loaded Sunroof Great Deal! 202,134 KM $10,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

(click to show)

888-813-0604

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150