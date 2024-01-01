$34,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
Used
106,898KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP0LFB90559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24T1
- Mileage 106,898 KM
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
2020 Ford F-150