Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

11,500 KM

Details Description Features

$29,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,250

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

Contact Seller

$29,250

+ taxes & licensing

11,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8108275
  • Stock #: P3519
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F94LH100066

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 11,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK?Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.Every retail vehicle new or used purchase from us receives our 5 star package.*Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage**Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance***Key Fob & Remote Replacement****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car*****Nitrogen Filled TiresBuyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Steering,Aluminum Wheels,Brake Assist,Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Temporary Spare Tire,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Standard Nissan

2013 Volkswagen Tigu...
 129,399 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 79,813 KM
$14,822 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

Call Dealer

306-778-XXXX

(click to show)

306-778-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory