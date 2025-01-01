$22,121+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
ESSENTIAL
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
ESSENTIAL
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$22,121
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NMS3CAA8LH147096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $28974 - Our Price is just $22121!
Always pushing the envelope, this Santa Fe will make you stand out while you enjoy the drive. This 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 155,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Essential. On top of amazing capability and seating and cargo space for the whole family, this capable and fun to drive SUV comes with a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Compare at $28974 - Our Price is just $22121!
Always pushing the envelope, this Santa Fe will make you stand out while you enjoy the drive. This 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 155,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Essential. On top of amazing capability and seating and cargo space for the whole family, this capable and fun to drive SUV comes with a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Standard Dodge
2022 Dodge Durango GT 73,481 KM $44,356 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 75,094 KM $36,869 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Laramie 31,040 KM $55,271 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Standard Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,121
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe