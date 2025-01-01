Menu
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Apple CarPlay!

Compare at $28974 - Our Price is just $22121!

Always pushing the envelope, this Santa Fe will make you stand out while you enjoy the drive. This 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 155,000 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Santa Fes trim level is Essential. On top of amazing capability and seating and cargo space for the whole family, this capable and fun to drive SUV comes with a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

155,000 KM

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

306-773-9301

VIN 5NMS3CAA8LH147096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Apple CarPlay!

Compare at $28974 - Our Price is just $22121!

Always pushing the envelope, this Santa Fe will make you stand out while you enjoy the drive. This 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 155,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Santa Fe's trim level is Essential. On top of amazing capability and seating and cargo space for the whole family, this capable and fun to drive SUV comes with a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

