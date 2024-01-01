$40,772+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$40,772
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,161KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN0LW112568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bikini Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12656A
- Mileage 68,161 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo Engine w/ ESS, Sky One-Touch Power Top, Heated Seats, MOPAR Black Tubular Steps!
Compare at $61450 - Our Price is just $40772!
This ultra capable Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was built to be tough and reliable, with next level comfort and convenience. This 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler Unlimited offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 68,161 kms. It's bikini pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. This Unlimited Sahara Wrangler has a lot more goodies over the lower Sport model. To make sure you and your passengers stay connected and entertained, you will get Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and 4 USB's, 8 speakers, plus ambient interior LED lighting. Skid plates, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, heavy duty suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, and tubular side steps help you rule the trail, while a rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, automatic climate control, and heated power side mirrors help you stay comfortable on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, 2.0l I4 Dohc Di Turbo Engine W/ Ess, Sky One-touch Power Top, Heated Seats, Mopar Black Tubular Steps, Safety Group, Premium Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEN0LW112568.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Convenience
Trailer Tow
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Safety Group
Remote proximity keyless entry
LED Lighting Group
2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo Engine w/ ESS
Sky One-Touch Power Top
MOPAR BLACK TUBULAR STEPS
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
2020 Jeep Wrangler