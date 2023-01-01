$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Murano
SV
2020 Nissan Murano
SV
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
66,102KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2BS0LN137429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D3847A
- Mileage 66,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Hands Free Liftgate, Heated Seats, Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels
With exterior styling and impressive technology, this Nissan Murano remains a popular choice in the competitive crossover SUV segment. This 2020 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2020 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.This SUV has 66,102 kms. It's pearl white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Murano's trim level is SV. Stepping up to the SV Murano gets you all wheel drive along with a host of awesome features like a power sunroof, hands free power liftgate, remote start, Advanced Drive Assist with 7 inch display in instrument cluster, text assistant, dual zone automatic climate control, Nissan Intelligent Key with push button start and keyless entry, remote front window roll down, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and heated front seats along with Intelligent Emergency Braking and collision warning. The cabin is as connected as it is comfy with an 8 inch touchscreen with voice recognition, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, and aux and USB inputs and the style keeps going on the exterior with aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights and taillights, auto on/off headlights, and power heated side mirrors with turn signals.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
2020 Nissan Murano