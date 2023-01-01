Menu
2020 Nissan Qashqai

58,275 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

2020 Nissan Qashqai

2020 Nissan Qashqai

AWD SV - Sunroof

2020 Nissan Qashqai

AWD SV - Sunroof

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,275KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9462652
  Stock #: P3683A
  VIN: JN1BJ1CW4LW393548

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3683A
  • Mileage 58,275 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, NissanConnect!

This stylish Nissan Qashqai has an intuitive, well-made interior that's comfortable and refined. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

Introducing the 2020 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 58,275 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Qashqai's trim level is AWD SV. Upgrading from the S trim level to this SV model is a great choice as you will receive 17 inch aluminum wheels, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a blind spot warning system and a power moonroof. This SV also comes with heated front seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, remote keyless entry, dual zone climate control, Nissan Intelligent Key with push button start and Nissan's Divide-N-Hide cargo management system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
NissanConnect
Blind Spot Detection

Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

