2020 Nissan Qashqai

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 2 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9462652

9462652 Stock #: P3683A

P3683A VIN: JN1BJ1CW4LW393548

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P3683A

Mileage 58,275 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety NissanConnect Additional Features Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.