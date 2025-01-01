$24,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD S
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,661KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3LC705080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25T009
- Mileage 65,661 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
2020 Nissan Rogue