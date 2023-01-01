$43,084+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Rebel
2020 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$43,084
+ taxes & licensing
153,677KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFLT0LN200916
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12710A
- Mileage 153,677 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Sport Performance Hood, Black Accents, Proximity Key!
Compare at $44688 - Our Price is just $43084!
Make light work of tough jobs with exceptional towing, torque and payload capability. This 2020 Ram 1500 is for sale today in Swift Current.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 153,677 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. This menacing Ram 1500 Rebel comes very well equipped with unique aluminum wheels, a sport performance hood, Bilstein off-road suspension with skid plates, Uconnect with a color touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a handy rear view camera. This sweet pickup truck also comes with a power driver seat, a dampened tailgate, electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, hill decent control, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, towing equipment, black bumpers with rear step, LED headlights and fog lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Sport Performance Hood, Black Accents, Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT0LN200916.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Off-Road Suspension
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
816.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Rear Window
Step Bumper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Hemi Badge
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Sport Performance Hood
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL AT
Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Additional Features
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Black Accents
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
$43,084
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2020 RAM 1500