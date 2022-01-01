2020 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
This Ram 1500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFV), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors, Trailer Tow Mirrors.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV) , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD), RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: USB Mobile Projection, 12" Touchscreen, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, MONOTONE PAINT, IVORY TRI-COAT PEARL, GVWR: 3,265 KGS (7,200 LBS), ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL -inc: Active Lower Grille Shutters, 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Common Rail Diesel Badge, 250 Amp Alternator, GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs), Thermal Rear Axle, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
