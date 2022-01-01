Menu
2020 RAM 1500

51,800 KM

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Longhorn

2020 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

51,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8134894
  Stock #: 11959A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,800 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFV), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors, Trailer Tow Mirrors. This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options: QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD), RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: USB Mobile Projection, 12" Touchscreen, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, MONOTONE PAINT, IVORY TRI-COAT PEARL, GVWR: 3,265 KGS (7,200 LBS), ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL -inc: Active Lower Grille Shutters, 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Common Rail Diesel Badge, 250 Amp Alternator, GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs), Thermal Rear Axle, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
RamBox Cargo Management System
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
Led Headlights
CATTLE TAN/BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: USB Mobile Projection 12" Touchscreen SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
Requires Subscription
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV)
GVWR: 3 265 KGS (7 200 LBS)
ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL -inc: Active Lower Grille Shutters 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Common Rail Diesel Badge 250 Amp Alternator GVWR: 3 265 kgs (7 200 lbs) Thermal Rear Axle
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV)

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

