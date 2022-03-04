2020 RAM 1500

Sale $40,378 + taxes & licensing 9 , 3 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8473161

8473161 Stock #: 3516A

3516A VIN: 1C6RR7FG6LS140404

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 9,380 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Carpet Floor Covering Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Systems Monitor Seats w/Vinyl Back Material 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat Full Floor Covering Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror w/Display Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior Aluminum Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps Variable Intermittent Wipers Fixed rear window Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Black Exterior Mirrors Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Tip Start 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety REAR CAMERA Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Engine Oil Cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.