2020 Toyota Tacoma

$48,947 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 5 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8518274

8518274 Stock #: 3558A

3558A VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1LX048695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black Cloth

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3558A

Mileage 108,578 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm WIRELESS CHARGING Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation LED Lights Blind Spot Detection Lane Keep Assist SiriusXM EZ Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.