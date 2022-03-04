$48,947+ tax & licensing
$48,947
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport Premium - Sunroof
Location
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
108,578KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8518274
- Stock #: 3558A
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1LX048695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $50415 - Our Price is just $48947!
Looking for a mid-size pickup that can do it all? Check out this Toyota Tacoma, a go-anywhere truck that combines efficiency with capability in a well rounded package. This 2020 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 108,578 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Sport Premium. Stepping up to this impressive Tacoma TRD Sport is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with a sport tuned suspension, power sunroof, unique aluminum wheels, proximity keyless entry, heated front seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, premium speakers, wireless charging, SiriusXM and wireless streaming audio. Additional features include LED running lights, a leather wrapped steering wheel, a power driver seat, dual zone climate control, an easy lift & lower tailgate with a rear step bumper, a sliding rear window and Toyota Safety Sense that includes blind spot detection, lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
SiriusXM
EZ Tailgate
