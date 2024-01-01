$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Expedition
King Ranch Max
2021 Ford Expedition
King Ranch Max
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,000KM
VIN 1FMJK1PT7MEA27947
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12565A
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Android Auto!
This Ford Expedition's styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2021 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 92,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Expedition's trim level is King Ranch Max. Upgrade to this Ford Expedition King Ranch Max and you'll receive plenty of luxurious features including exclusive aluminum wheels, power adjustable cooled and heated Del Rio leather seats with genuine wood trim, second row premium captain chairs, a dual-row sunroof, a power rear tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, an 8 inch touchscreen paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, and Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a 360 degree camera and active park assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1PT7MEA27947.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G LTE
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
2021 Ford Expedition