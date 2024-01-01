$42,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-350
XL 4WD Crew Cab Flat Deck
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,799KM
VIN 1FT8W3B66MED31940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,799 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Additional Features
long box
Crew Cab
Anti-Starter
4th Door
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Bed Rails
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
2021 Ford F-350