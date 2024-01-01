Menu
2021 Ford F-350

56,799 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-350

XL 4WD Crew Cab Flat Deck

2021 Ford F-350

XL 4WD Crew Cab Flat Deck

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,799KM
VIN 1FT8W3B66MED31940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,799 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Reclining Seats
Bench Seating

Additional Features

long box
Crew Cab
Anti-Starter
4th Door
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Bed Rails
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2021 Ford F-350