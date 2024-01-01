$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
2WD Reg Cab 140
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
2WD Reg Cab 140
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,721KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTN8AEHXMG262113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 24T122
- Mileage 62,721 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 2WD Reg Cab 140 62,721 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 103,179 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Mustang GT Premium 5.0 L 420 hp Loaded, Wow! 80,344 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Gauvin Motors Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2021 GMC Sierra 1500