2021 GMC Sierra 1500

62,721 KM

Details

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2WD Reg Cab 140

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,721KM
VIN 3GTN8AEHXMG262113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24T122
  • Mileage 62,721 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

