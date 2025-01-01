$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Terrain
SLT - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,158KM
VIN 3GKALVEVXML370303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4070
- Mileage 70,158 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Remote Start!
With a slick look, a roomy, comfortable interior, and spirited driving dynamics, this 2021 GMC Terrain is hard to pass up. This 2021 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 70,158 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this loaded Terrain SLT is a great choice as it comes loaded with leather heated front seats with memory settings, a larger colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLT also includes a power rear liftgate, stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist.
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Power Options
Power Seats
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
4G WiFi
2021 GMC Terrain