2021 Hyundai Venue

21,154 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2021 Hyundai Venue

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend IVT

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend IVT

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,154KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9800827
  • Stock #: 23C058
  • VIN: KMHRC8A34MU119637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23C058
  • Mileage 21,154 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

