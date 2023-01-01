$27,995+ tax & licensing
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2021 Hyundai Venue
Trend IVT
Location
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
21,154KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9800827
- Stock #: 23C058
- VIN: KMHRC8A34MU119637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,154 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Safety
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
