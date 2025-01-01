Menu
Cooled Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Leather Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Heated Seats!

Compare at $38124 - Our Price is just $35218!

Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, this Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2021 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This SUV has 55,001 kms. Its hydro blue pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Cherokees trim level is Trailhawk Elite. The most rugged of the Cherokee line, this Trailhawk Elite provides style with heated and cooled Nappa leather seats and a hands free liftgate. Be ready for anything in the city or on the trail with aluminum wheels, towing equipment, skid plates, tow hooks, dual exhaust, upgraded suspension, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, fog lamps, and cornering lights. This family SUV ensures comfort and safety with UConnect 4 with voice command, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a heated leather steering wheel, easy clean flooring, a proximity key, remote start, blind spot monitoring with rear cross path detection, ParkSense, and the ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Leather Seats, Off-road Suspension, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX1MD132762.

2021 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Elite

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Sale

$35,218

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,001KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX1MD132762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Off-Road Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Hands Free Liftgate

