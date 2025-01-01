$35,218+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Elite
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Elite
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$35,218
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,001KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX1MD132762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Leather Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Heated Seats!
Compare at $38124 - Our Price is just $35218!
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, this Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2021 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This SUV has 55,001 kms. It's hydro blue pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk Elite. The most rugged of the Cherokee line, this Trailhawk Elite provides style with heated and cooled Nappa leather seats and a hands free liftgate. Be ready for anything in the city or on the trail with aluminum wheels, towing equipment, skid plates, tow hooks, dual exhaust, upgraded suspension, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, fog lamps, and cornering lights. This family SUV ensures comfort and safety with UConnect 4 with voice command, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a heated leather steering wheel, easy clean flooring, a proximity key, remote start, blind spot monitoring with rear cross path detection, ParkSense, and the ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Leather Seats, Off-road Suspension, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX1MD132762.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
o~o
Compare at $38124 - Our Price is just $35218!
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, this Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2021 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This SUV has 55,001 kms. It's hydro blue pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk Elite. The most rugged of the Cherokee line, this Trailhawk Elite provides style with heated and cooled Nappa leather seats and a hands free liftgate. Be ready for anything in the city or on the trail with aluminum wheels, towing equipment, skid plates, tow hooks, dual exhaust, upgraded suspension, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, fog lamps, and cornering lights. This family SUV ensures comfort and safety with UConnect 4 with voice command, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a heated leather steering wheel, easy clean flooring, a proximity key, remote start, blind spot monitoring with rear cross path detection, ParkSense, and the ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Leather Seats, Off-road Suspension, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX1MD132762.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Hands Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Standard Dodge
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL 155,000 KM $22,121 + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Durango GT 73,481 KM $42,325 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 75,103 KM $36,345 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Standard Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
$35,218
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2021 Jeep Cherokee