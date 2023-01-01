$53,850+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Limited
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Limited
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$53,850
+ taxes & licensing
38,727KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJKBG4M8156513
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12544A
- Mileage 38,727 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start!
Compare at $55998 - Our Price is just $53850!
At the peak of technology, this 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L can take you to any mountain peak with comfort and connectivity. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is for sale today in Swift Current.
The next level in the iconic Grand Cherokee family, this 3 row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is here to prove that that you can have an elegant interior and incredible off-road capability in the same package. Don't let its size fool you, this Grand Cherokee L may be a bit longer, but it still offers excellent agility and modern efficiency. Whether you're navigating a backwood trail or taking your family to the shopping mall, this award winning Grand Cherokee L is ready for your next adventure, no matter where it may be.This SUV has 38,727 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee L's trim level is Limited. Upgrading to this Grand Cherokee L Limited is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with Capri leather heated seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, a power liftgate, large infotainment touchscreen that's paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 6 performance speakers, SiriusXM, and a leather heated steering wheel. Stay safely on the road with everything you need including EyeSight forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and blind spot detection. Additional features include a wireless charging pad, remote vehicle start, split folding rear seats, plus Jeeps legendary 4x4 capability thanks to its Quadra-Trac all wheel drive system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJKBG4M8156513.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Compass
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
WIRELESS CHARGING
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Leather/Simulated Wood Steering Wheel
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Global Telematics Box Module Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
87.1 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
639.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning-Plus
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Andoid Auto
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
$53,850
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee