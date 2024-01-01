Menu
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the 2021 Grand Cherokees ability goes much farther than the concrete jungle. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. 

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what youd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 34,000 kms. Its diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. 

Our Grand Cherokees trim level is Summit. Luxury and safety are packed into this Grand Cherokee Summit with the added Harman Kardon premium audio system, collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, parallel and rear park assist, and lane keep assist. This family SUV is packed with off road capability with Class IV towing equipment, dual exhaust, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, auto headlamps, auto high beams, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4 with navigation, wi-fi, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, driver memory settings, heated and cooled leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a sunroof, voice activated air conditioning, rain sensing wipers, a proximity key, remote start. Ensure your family rides safe with blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

34,000 KM

$74,850

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$74,850

+ taxes & licensing

34,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFJG4MC891417

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D12856A
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Leather Seats!

Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the 2021 Grand Cherokee's ability goes much farther than the concrete jungle. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 34,000 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Summit. Luxury and safety are packed into this Grand Cherokee Summit with the added Harman Kardon premium audio system, collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, parallel and rear park assist, and lane keep assist. This family SUV is packed with off road capability with Class IV towing equipment, dual exhaust, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, auto headlamps, auto high beams, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4 with navigation, wi-fi, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, driver memory settings, heated and cooled leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a sunroof, voice activated air conditioning, rain sensing wipers, a proximity key, remote start. Ensure your family rides safe with blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFJG4MC891417.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Leather Seats

$74,850

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee