$74,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$74,850
+ taxes & licensing
34,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RJFJG4MC891417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D12856A
- Mileage 34,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats!
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the 2021 Grand Cherokee's ability goes much farther than the concrete jungle. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 34,000 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Summit. Luxury and safety are packed into this Grand Cherokee Summit with the added Harman Kardon premium audio system, collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, parallel and rear park assist, and lane keep assist. This family SUV is packed with off road capability with Class IV towing equipment, dual exhaust, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, auto headlamps, auto high beams, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4 with navigation, wi-fi, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, driver memory settings, heated and cooled leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a sunroof, voice activated air conditioning, rain sensing wipers, a proximity key, remote start. Ensure your family rides safe with blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFJG4MC891417.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the 2021 Grand Cherokee's ability goes much farther than the concrete jungle. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 34,000 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Summit. Luxury and safety are packed into this Grand Cherokee Summit with the added Harman Kardon premium audio system, collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, parallel and rear park assist, and lane keep assist. This family SUV is packed with off road capability with Class IV towing equipment, dual exhaust, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, auto headlamps, auto high beams, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4 with navigation, wi-fi, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, driver memory settings, heated and cooled leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a sunroof, voice activated air conditioning, rain sensing wipers, a proximity key, remote start. Ensure your family rides safe with blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFJG4MC891417.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Standard Dodge
2016 Chrysler 200 LX 47,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 96,671 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 15,874 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Standard Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$74,850
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee