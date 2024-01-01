$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
13,669KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG1MC685052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,669 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Proximity Key!
Compare at $42225 - Our Price is just $40995!
There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This low mileage SUV has just 13,669 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Laredo. This Grand Cherokee Laredo loads tons of off road capability into the perfect family SUV with towing equipment, aluminum wheels, a body colored grille and exterior accents, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a heated leather steering wheel, heated seats, a proximity key, remote start, and a power liftgate. Ensure your family rides safe with blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Proximity Key, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFAG1MC685052.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
