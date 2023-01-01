Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

8,600 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

80th Anniversary Unlimited

Location

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10003688
  • Stock #: P3746
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN1MW752516

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3746
  • Mileage 8,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Premium Audio, 4G Wi-Fi!

With decades of experience, and all the modern technology they could need, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to rock your world. This 2021 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 8,600 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Wrangler's trim level is 80th Anniversary Unlimited. This 80th anniversary package is more than just an appearance package with navigation, Off-Road Information Pages, wi-fi, Granite Crystal exterior accents, Alpine premium audio system, 80th Anniversary badging, and the 80th Anniversary logo throughout the interior. It also comes with Uconnect4, voice activation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, skid plates, tow hooks, stylish wheels, fog lamps, Dana axles, Command Trac shift on the fly 4x4 system, Trail Rated badge, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Premium Audio, 4g Wi-fi, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEN1MW752516.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Navigation
4G Wi-Fi

