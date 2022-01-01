2021 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sting-Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Alpine Premium Audio System Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Convertible Hardtop Remote proximity keyless entry Targa Roof Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY STING-GREY Requires Subscription ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap Engine Oil Cooler Delete Alternator GVWR: 2 517 kgs (5 550 lbs) GVWR: 2 517 KGS (5 550 LBS) TIRES: P255/70R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium-Wrapped Mid-Dash Panel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian S... WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/TECHNICAL GREY -inc: Tires: P255/70R18 BSW All-Terrain TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: P255/70R18 All-Terrain Front Heated Seats

