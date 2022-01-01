Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

32,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8134897
  Stock #: 11923A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Wrangler delivers a Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/TECHNICAL GREY -inc: Tires: P255/70R18 BSW All-Terrain, UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages, SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call, 8.4" Touchscreen, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Selec-Speed Control.*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto , TIRES: P255/70R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN, STING-GREY, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, GVWR: 2,517 KGS (5,550 LBS), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator, Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap, Engine Oil Cooler, Delete Alternator, GVWR: 2,517 kgs (5,550 lbs), COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Tires: P255/70R18 All-Terrain, Front Heated Seats, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium-Wrapped Mid-Dash Panel, Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 to claim your Jeep Wrangler!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convertible Hardtop
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
STING-GREY
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap Engine Oil Cooler Delete Alternator GVWR: 2 517 kgs (5 550 lbs)
GVWR: 2 517 KGS (5 550 LBS)
TIRES: P255/70R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium-Wrapped Mid-Dash Panel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian S...
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/TECHNICAL GREY -inc: Tires: P255/70R18 BSW All-Terrain
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: P255/70R18 All-Terrain Front Heated Seats

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

