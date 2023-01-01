$25,936+ tax & licensing
$25,936
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Kicks
S - Touch Screen - Low Mileage
Location
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
7,043KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9452923
- Stock #: 3661B
- VIN: 3N1CP5BVXML487346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,043 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $26714 - Our Price is just $25936!
The Nissan Kicks defines value, efficiency, and capability in a stylish package. This 2021 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2021 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.This low mileage SUV has just 7,043 kms. It's fresh powder in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kicks's trim level is S. This Kicks S is packed with unbelievable value. Fog lights, power side mirrors, rear view camera, blind spot and lane departure warning, impressive array of air bags, and intelligent automatic emergency braking make sure you stay safe on the road while remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB and aux jacks keep you connected and in the know. All this inside a lovely Nissan Kicks package makes this a great deal. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Touch Screen, Fog Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Active Emergency Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Lane Departure Warning
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Monitor
Active Emergency Braking
