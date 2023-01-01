2021 Nissan Kicks

$25,936 + taxes & licensing 7 , 0 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9452923

9452923 Stock #: 3661B

3661B VIN: 3N1CP5BVXML487346

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fresh Powder

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 7,043 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Lane Departure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Touch Screen Blind Spot Monitor Active Emergency Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.