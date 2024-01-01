$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Qashqai
SV AWD
2021 Nissan Qashqai
SV AWD
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN JN1BJ1BW8MW448893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12663A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
Compare at $28835 - Our Price is just $27995!
This Nissan Qashqai is comfortable and quiet and has plenty of technology. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Introducing the 2021 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. It's glacier white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SV AWD. Upgrading from the S trim level to this SV model is a great choice as you will receive 17 inch aluminum wheels, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a blind spot warning system and a power moonroof. This SV also comes with heated front seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, remote keyless entry, dual zone climate control, and Nissan's Intelligent Key with push button start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2021 Nissan Qashqai