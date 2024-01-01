Menu
<b>Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto</b><br> <br> Compare at $28835 - Our Price is just $27995! <br> <br> This Nissan Qashqai is comfortable and quiet and has plenty of technology. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>Introducing the 2021 Qashqai, its the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate lifes daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moments notice. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. Theres plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. Its glacier white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Qashqais trim level is SV AWD. Upgrading from the S trim level to this SV model is a great choice as you will receive 17 inch aluminum wheels, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a blind spot warning system and a power moonroof. This SV also comes with heated front seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, remote keyless entry, dual zone climate control, and Nissans Intelligent Key with push button start.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12663A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2021 Nissan Qashqai