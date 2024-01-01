Menu
Used
VIN JN8AT3DD2MW305288

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12889
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Heads-Up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate!

With room for five and a large load of cargo, this 2020 Nissan Rogue offers impressive practicality and versatility, in an attractive package. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This Platinum Rogue is the ultimate in safety, style and luxury with a power liftgate, built in navigation, soft Nappa leather seats, driver memory settings, heads-up display, a 360 degree camera, power sunroof, chrome exterior accents, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go technology, remote start, lane keep assist, and blind spot warning. It also comes with unique alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, a proximity key for keyless entry and push button start. The technology and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect, a large touchscreen for your infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, a rearview monitor, lane departure warning and automatic braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads-up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
360 Camera
Wi-Fi

