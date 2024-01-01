$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
TRX
2021 RAM 1500
TRX
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
62,000KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFU99MN903192
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12418A
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Launch Control, Off Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2021 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 62,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 702HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is TRX. This Ram 1500 TRX was built to dominate the track, trail, and street with an active performance suspension, exclusive off road ready aluminum wheels, unique wide-body fenders, a TRX performance hood, durable spray-in bed liner and a massive 12 inch Uconnect touchscreen that's bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, navigation and wireless streaming audio. Additional premium features include adaptive bi-LED headlights, forward collision warning with active braking, an Alpine 10 speaker stereo, premium leather heated seats, a heated sport steering wheel, underbody skid plates, towing equipment, and a high performance truck would not be complete without Launch Control!! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Launch Control, Off Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFU99MN903192.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Mechanical
Spray in Bedliner
Off Road Suspension
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Led Headlights
Launch Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2021 RAM 1500