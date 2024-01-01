Menu
<b>Launch Control, Off Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2021 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, its easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 62,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 702HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our 1500s trim level is TRX. This Ram 1500 TRX was built to dominate the track, trail, and street with an active performance suspension, exclusive off road ready aluminum wheels, unique wide-body fenders, a TRX performance hood, durable spray-in bed liner and a massive 12 inch Uconnect touchscreen thats bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, navigation and wireless streaming audio. Additional premium features include adaptive bi-LED headlights, forward collision warning with active braking, an Alpine 10 speaker stereo, premium leather heated seats, a heated sport steering wheel, underbody skid plates, towing equipment, and a high performance truck would not be complete without Launch Control!! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Launch Control, Off Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFU99MN903192 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFU99MN903192</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Mechanical

Spray in Bedliner
Off Road Suspension

Safety

Forward Collision Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Led Headlights
Launch Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 RAM 1500