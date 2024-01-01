$53,542+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$53,542
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,127KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT9MN701563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12937A
- Mileage 46,127 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, RamBox, Air Suspension 4-Corner, Trailer Tow Mirrors!
Compare at $79125 - Our Price is just $53542!
Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2021 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 46,127 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. This menacing Ram 1500 Rebel comes very well equipped with unique aluminum wheels, a sport performance hood, Bilstein off-road suspension with skid plates, Uconnect with a color touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a handy rear view camera. This sweet pickup truck also comes with a power driver seat, a dampened tailgate, electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, hill decent control, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, towing equipment, black bumpers with rear step, LED headlights and fog lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rambox, Air Suspension 4-corner, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Bed Utility Group.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT9MN701563.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Additional Features
RAMBOX
Air Suspension 4-Corner
BED UTILITY GROUP
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
