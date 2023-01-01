$46,217+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$46,217
+ taxes & licensing
69,841KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7LT9MS594780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D12745A
- Mileage 69,841 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Mopar Sport Performance Hood, Heated Seats, Luxury Group, Technology Package, Warlock All Terrain Package!
Compare at $51289 - Our Price is just $46217!
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 Classic proves that it has what it takes to get the job done right. This 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today in Swift Current. MudflapsThis Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 69,841 kms. It's hydro blue pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Warlock. This gothic looking Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is an awesome truck that comes with black aluminum wheels and dark exterior accents, front fog lamps, powder-coated front and rear bumpers, a touchscreen infotainment system that features wireless streaming audio and SiriusXM radio. This limited-edition truck also comes with a lift kit and heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability plus trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, a ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, automatic headlights, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Mopar Sport Performance Hood, Heated Seats, Luxury Group, Technology Package, Warlock All Terrain Package, Remote Engine Start, Premium Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT9MS594780.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Compare at $51289 - Our Price is just $46217!
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 Classic proves that it has what it takes to get the job done right. This 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today in Swift Current. MudflapsThis Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 69,841 kms. It's hydro blue pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Warlock. This gothic looking Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is an awesome truck that comes with black aluminum wheels and dark exterior accents, front fog lamps, powder-coated front and rear bumpers, a touchscreen infotainment system that features wireless streaming audio and SiriusXM radio. This limited-edition truck also comes with a lift kit and heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability plus trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, a ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, automatic headlights, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Mopar Sport Performance Hood, Heated Seats, Luxury Group, Technology Package, Warlock All Terrain Package, Remote Engine Start, Premium Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT9MS594780.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Running Boards
Step Bumper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Active grille shutters
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
HD front shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
766.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Remote Engine Start
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Park-Sense rear park assist system
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Black Rotary Shifter
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
Premium Audio
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Luxury Group
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
Warlock All Terrain Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Standard Dodge
2017 RAM 2500 Outdoorsman 172,745 KM $25,847 + tax & lic
2019 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 3500 High Roof EXT 159 183,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Standard Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$46,217
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2021 RAM 1500 Classic