$36,989+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$36,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,659KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT7MG615246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13115A
- Mileage 90,659 KM
Vehicle Description
Express Value Package, Sub Zero Package, Mopar Sport Performance Hood, Running Boards , Trailer Hitch!
Compare at $39896 - Our Price is just $36989!
Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 Classic is no exception, says Car and Driver. This 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. MudflapsThis Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 90,659 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Express. Upgrading to this rugged 1500 Classic Express is a great choice as it comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, body colored bumpers, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with SiriusXM, radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Express Value Package, Sub Zero Package, Mopar Sport Performance Hood, Running Boards , Trailer Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KT7MG615246.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Running Boards
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Additional Features
Express Value Package
Sub Zero Package
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
