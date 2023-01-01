2021 Subaru Forester...

$42,385 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 0 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10010427

10010427 Stock #: 3735A

3735A VIN: JF2SKEMC4MH530842

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3735A

Mileage 20,087 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Power Tailgate Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Android Auto Apple CarPlay Interior Blind Spot Assist Safety Eyesight Additional Features STARLINK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.