Standard Nissan
2021 Subaru Forester
Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
20,087KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10010427
- Stock #: 3735A
- VIN: JF2SKEMC4MH530842
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3735A
- Mileage 20,087 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $43657 - Our Price is just $42385!
For your daily adventures and every new adventure coming, the 2021 Subaru Forester is capable, comfortable, and ready to go anywhere you take it. This 2021 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The 2021 Subaru Forester has been redesigned inside and out to provide new comfort, technology, and connectivity while sacrificing none of the capability, versatility, and agility you expect from the iconic Forester name. With new technologies like X-Mode and SI-Drive, the 2021 Subaru Forester is now more ready than ever for those rugged mountain passes, while the comfort and infotainment technology keeps you connected and comfortable for the daily drives. This low mileage SUV has just 20,087 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Forester's trim level is Sport. This Forester Sport upgrades to an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. It also has a sunroof, steering responsive automatic headlights, dual zone automatic climate control, heated seats, a power driver's seat, leather wrapped steering wheel, and a power tailgate. For the ultimate in safety, this SUV is equipped with Subaru's patented SRVD and EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Assist, Starlink.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Windows
Sunroof
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Interior
Blind Spot Assist
Safety
Eyesight
Additional Features
STARLINK
