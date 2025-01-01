$47,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota 4Runner
Limited, Loaded, Beautiful Condition, Sale Priced
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
Used
108,078KM
VIN JTEKU5JR4M5965004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25T177
- Mileage 108,078 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Navigation System
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Windows
Rear Sliding Window
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Sound System
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control
