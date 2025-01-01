2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio!</b><br> <br> If you ever wondered how rugged, powerful trucks built for work would look in the future, look no further than this 2022 Silverado HD. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>Built to be cutting edge from the ground up, this 2022 Silverado HD offers the best and innovative technology from the material used to build it, to the instinctive and fun infotainment, to the loads of assistive technology to make your work day easier. With the ability to help you hook a trailer, stay connected, load the bed, and navigate, this 2022 Silverado will become your favorite coworker in a heartbeat.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 49,000 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Silverado 2500HDs trim level is High Country. This top of the range 2500HD High Country comes with an incredible amount of luxury and capability. It features premium leather seat with cooling, a remote engine start, wireless charging, a large 8 inch touch screen and navigation, Chevrolet MyLink and voice-activated technology, 12 way power seats with driver memory, exterior assist steps and unique exterior accents. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an HD rear view camera, spray on bedliner, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, power heated exterior mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel, forward collision alert, lane keep assist plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Chrome Accents, Forward Collision Warning. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country

Watch This Vehicle
12152418

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,000KM
VIN 2GC4YREY0N1217511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio!

If you ever wondered how rugged, powerful trucks built for work would look in the future, look no further than this 2022 Silverado HD. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

Built to be cutting edge from the ground up, this 2022 Silverado HD offers the best and innovative technology from the material used to build it, to the instinctive and fun infotainment, to the loads of assistive technology to make your work day easier. With the ability to help you hook a trailer, stay connected, load the bed, and navigate, this 2022 Silverado will become your favorite coworker in a heartbeat.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 49,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is High Country. This top of the range 2500HD High Country comes with an incredible amount of luxury and capability. It features premium leather seat with cooling, a remote engine start, wireless charging, a large 8 inch touch screen and navigation, Chevrolet MyLink and voice-activated technology, 12 way power seats with driver memory, exterior assist steps and unique exterior accents. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an HD rear view camera, spray on bedliner, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, power heated exterior mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel, forward collision alert, lane keep assist plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Chrome Accents, Forward Collision Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Chrome Accents
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Bedliner
EZ-lift tailgate
HD Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Standard Dodge

Used 2020 Honda Civic Sedan EX for sale in Swift Current, SK
2020 Honda Civic Sedan EX 50,192 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus for sale in Swift Current, SK
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus 81,000 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Trend for sale in Swift Current, SK
2022 Hyundai Venue Trend 22,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Standard Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500