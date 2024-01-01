$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Durango
GT
2022 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,884KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG6NC207135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DB Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Heated Seats!
With such a versatile, capable, and comfortable SUV, you may never need another family car after the Dodge Durango. This 2022 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2022 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 48,884 kms. It's db black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is GT. This GT offers more than a drivetrain upgrade, featuring a power liftgate, leather seats with extended leather upholstery, memory settings, and remote start. With a heated steering wheel and heated seats keeping your cabin comfy and cozy while your Uconnect 4 system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plays all your favorite tunes, every drive is a refreshing experience in this Durango. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide a high level of convenience in this SUV. Parking sensors, blind spot detection, and a rear view camera help you drive this full size SUV in the tightest parking lots, while fog lamps and aluminum wheels offer tons of style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJDG6NC207135.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2022 Dodge Durango