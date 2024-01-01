Menu
Sunroof, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Head Up Display, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Rear Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start

This expertly sculpted Genesis GV70 makes sure to get the most out of everyday life. This 2022 Genesis GV70 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

This Genesis GV70 is a premium SUV that sports an urban design to maximize its athletic elegance, dynamic driving experience, and has an interior that showcases its state?of?the?art technology and futuristic design. For an evolutionary step in luxury, performance and technology, this 2022 GV70 is an obvious choice.This SUV has 53,682 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our GV70s trim level is 3.5T Sport Plus. This Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Plus comes fully loaded with a sport tuned all-wheel drive powertrain, heads up display, an exterior sport appearance package with carbon fibre interior trim, power-heated and cooled Nappa leather sport seats, heated rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry w/fingerprint authentication, a useful power liftgate, remote engine start, Quad LED lighting and wireless device charging. This luxurious SUV also includes a large 14.5 inch HD touchscreen that features built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Lexicon audio system with Genesis Connected Services. Additional premium features include exclusive aluminum wheels, a panoramic sunroof, blind spot detection with forward collision avoidance, highway driving assist II technology, distance pacing cruise control, lane keep assist, remote smart parking assist, front and rear parking sensors plus a useful 360 degree camera!

Details Description

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Used
53,682KM
VIN KMUMCDTC0NU072092

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D12965A
  • Mileage 53,682 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Plus
$55,965 + tax & licensing
53,682 KM
VIN KMUMCDTC0NU072092

Sunroof, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Head Up Display, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Rear Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start

This expertly sculpted Genesis GV70 makes sure to get the most out of everyday life. This 2022 Genesis GV70 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

This Genesis GV70 is a premium SUV that sports an urban design to maximize its athletic elegance, dynamic driving experience, and has an interior that showcases its state?of?the?art technology and futuristic design. For an evolutionary step in luxury, performance and technology, this 2022 GV70 is an obvious choice.This SUV has 53,682 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our GV70's trim level is 3.5T Sport Plus. This Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Plus comes fully loaded with a sport tuned all-wheel drive powertrain, heads up display, an exterior sport appearance package with carbon fibre interior trim, power-heated and cooled Nappa leather sport seats, heated rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry w/fingerprint authentication, a useful power liftgate, remote engine start, Quad LED lighting and wireless device charging. This luxurious SUV also includes a large 14.5 inch HD touchscreen that features built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Lexicon audio system with Genesis Connected Services. Additional premium features include exclusive aluminum wheels, a panoramic sunroof, blind spot detection with forward collision avoidance, highway driving assist II technology, distance pacing cruise control, lane keep assist, remote smart parking assist, front and rear parking sensors plus a useful 360 degree camera!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

