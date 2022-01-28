$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
- Listing ID: 8266329
- Stock #: 12048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sarge Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 20 Miles! This Jeep Gladiator delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPD TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Transmission Skid Plate, Selec-Speed Control, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, 240-Amp Alternator.*This Jeep Gladiator Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic , SARGE GREEN, REMOTE START SYSTEM, GVWR: 2925 KG (6450 LBS), GORILLA GLASS, ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 W/ESS -inc: Front 4-Wheel HD ABS Disc Brakes, Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/Discriminator, Grey EcoDiesel Badge, Supplemental Heater, 71 Litre (15.8 -Gallon) Fuel Tank, Stop/Start Dual Battery System, GVWR: 2925 kg (6450 lbs), 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Full-Length Premium Armrests, Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Premium Door Trim Panel, Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders, BLACK 3-PIECE FREEDOM HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Manual Rear Sliding Window, 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Jeep Gladiator come see us at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
