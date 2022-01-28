Menu
2022 Jeep Gladiator

20 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Rubicon

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8266329
  • Stock #: 12048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sarge Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 20 Miles! This Jeep Gladiator delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPD TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Transmission Skid Plate, Selec-Speed Control, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, 240-Amp Alternator.*This Jeep Gladiator Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic , SARGE GREEN, REMOTE START SYSTEM, GVWR: 2925 KG (6450 LBS), GORILLA GLASS, ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 W/ESS -inc: Front 4-Wheel HD ABS Disc Brakes, Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/Discriminator, Grey EcoDiesel Badge, Supplemental Heater, 71 Litre (15.8 -Gallon) Fuel Tank, Stop/Start Dual Battery System, GVWR: 2925 kg (6450 lbs), 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Full-Length Premium Armrests, Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Premium Door Trim Panel, Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders, BLACK 3-PIECE FREEDOM HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Manual Rear Sliding Window, 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Jeep Gladiator come see us at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SARGE GREEN
Requires Subscription
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED BLACK ALUMINUM
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Full-Length Premium Armrests Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 240-Amp Alternator
BLACK 3-PIECE FREEDOM HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPD TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control
GVWR: 2925 KG (6450 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
Gorilla Glass
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 W/ESS -inc: Front 4-Wheel HD ABS Disc Brakes Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/Discriminator Grey EcoDiesel Badge Supplemental Heater 71 Litre (15.8 -Gallon) Fuel Tank Stop/Start Dual Battery Syst...

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

