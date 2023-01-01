$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
26,879KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJHAG1N8591334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay!
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, this all-new Grand Cherokee's ability goes much farther than the concrete jungle. This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today in Swift Current.
This redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. The latest edition of the 'Most Awarded SUV Ever' improves its legendary design with exceptional materials, elevated craftsmanship and innovative design unites to create an unforgettable cabin experience. With plenty of room for your adventure gear, enough seats for your whole family and incredible off-road capability, this 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has you covered! This SUV has 26,879 kms. It's velvet red pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This Grand Cherokee Altitude takes luxury to new heights with leather seats, remote start, and exclusive styling. This Grand Cherokee is ready for the next adventure with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and the Uconnect 5 system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity. This legendary SUV takes safety seriously with features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, collision warning, fog lamps, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Wi-fi.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJHAG1N8591334.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Compass
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Full
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
HVAC -inc: Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Piano Black Overhead Console Insert
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 265/50R20 BSW All-Season LRR
Safety
REAR CAMERA
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning-Plus
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
87.1 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Normal-Duty Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
563.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Radio: Uconnect 5 w/8.4" Flush Display
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wi-Fi
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee