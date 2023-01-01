$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
WK Limited X
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
WK Limited X
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
68,998KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFBG7NC144474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,998 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Heated Seats!
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the 2022 Grand Cherokee's ability goes much farther than the concrete jungle. This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK is for sale today in Swift Current.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 68,998 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee WK's trim level is Limited X. This Limited X trim takes it to the next level with a sunroof, heated leather seats, and memory settings. This Grand Cherokee WK offers impressive features like a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, remote start, a power liftgate, and fog lamps. Advanced connectivity comes in the form of the Uconnect 4C system with navigation Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and wi-fi. Parking sensors, blind spot warning, and a rear view camera help you drive safely. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG7NC144474.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Step Bumper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Front Windshield Trim
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights w/Delay-Off
CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof -inc: Premium Headliner
Interior
Compass
remote start
Full
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
626.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Additional Features
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee