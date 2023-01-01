$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit Reserve
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
20,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJHET7N8501627
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B12832A
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Massage Seats, Premium Audio, Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi, Off-Road Suspension, Lane Keep Assist
Compare at $70035 - Our Price is just $67995!
If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a perfect candidate. This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. The latest edition of the 'Most Awarded SUV Ever' improves its legendary design with exceptional materials, elevated craftsmanship and innovative design unites to create an unforgettable cabin experience. With plenty of room for your adventure gear, enough seats for your whole family and incredible off-road capability, this 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has you covered! This SUV has 20,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 357HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Summit Reserve. This Summit Reserve is the pinnacle of luxury with a sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats, massage settings, wood trim, a McIntosh audio system, interior ambient lighting, the interactive front passenger display, hands free power liftgate, memory settings, and remote start. This Grand Cherokee is ready for the next adventure with a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and the Uconnect 5 system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity. This legendary SUV takes safety seriously with features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, collision warning, fog lamps, and a 360 parking camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJHET7N8501627.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Full
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
HVAC -inc: Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Front Passenger Interactive Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering Berber -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Leather Upholstered Dashboard and Piano Black Overhead Console Insert
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
87.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Normal-Duty Suspension
240 Amp Alternator
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
528.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
230MM Rear Axle
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass CommandView 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 275/45R21XL All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Wheels: 21" x 9" Polished Aluminum
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
ACTIVE DRIVING ASSIST SYSTEM
Surround View w/Trailer Hitch Zoom Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
19 Speaker McIntosh Audio System -inc: 950-Watt Amplifier
Additional Features
Full Autonomous Parking Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Intersection Collision Assist System Intersection Collision Assist System
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee