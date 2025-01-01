$36,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab PRO-4X Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warnin
2022 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab PRO-4X Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warnin
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
Sale
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,328KM
VIN 1N6ED1EK6NN664983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BAJA GLASS
- Interior Colour CHARCOAL, LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D3883A
- Mileage 142,328 KM
Vehicle Description
5 STAR PKG!
Compare at $38226 - Our Price is just $36998!
With relentless power and capability, this 2022 Frontier is as rough and tumble as it looks. This 2022 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Massive power and massive fun, this 2022 Frontier proves that size isn't everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2022 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2022 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 142,328 kms. It's baja glass in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Frontier's trim level is Crew Cab PRO-4X. This Frontier Pro is fully equipped for work or play with added NissanConnect with navigation and wi-fi, Bilstein shocks, a driver selectable rear locking diff, Class III towing equipment, three skid plates, a spray in bed liner, a rear step bumper, and a 360 degree camera with off-road mode. This midsize truck is an everyday workhorse with Class III towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and two 120V outlets. Stay connected with modern technology features such as touchscreen with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Off-Road Package
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
2022 Nissan Frontier