$80,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 RAM 1500
Longhorn
2022 RAM 1500
Longhorn
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$80,990
+ taxes & licensing
31,983KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFKT5NN375084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Black/New Saddle
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12639A
- Mileage 31,983 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto!
Work, play, and adventure are what the 2022 Ram 1500 was designed to do. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 31,983 kms. It's red pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. Upgrading to this premium Ram 1500 Longhorn is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with leather cooled and heated seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, premium LED headlights, a heated leather steering wheel, and a large Uconnect touchscreen that's paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and 4G LTE. Additional upscale features include a premium Alpine stereo, spray-in bed liner, power adjustable pedals and front seats, ParkSense front and rear sensors, proximity keyless entry, forward collision warning with active braking, power folding heated mirrors, and a rear step bumper to easily access your pickup's cargo area! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFKT5NN375084.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Work, play, and adventure are what the 2022 Ram 1500 was designed to do. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 31,983 kms. It's red pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. Upgrading to this premium Ram 1500 Longhorn is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with leather cooled and heated seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, premium LED headlights, a heated leather steering wheel, and a large Uconnect touchscreen that's paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and 4G LTE. Additional upscale features include a premium Alpine stereo, spray-in bed liner, power adjustable pedals and front seats, ParkSense front and rear sensors, proximity keyless entry, forward collision warning with active braking, power folding heated mirrors, and a rear step bumper to easily access your pickup's cargo area! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFKT5NN375084.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Spray-in bedliner
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Standard Dodge
2011 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT 163,218 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT 189,000 KM $66,535 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge EDGE SEL AWD 231,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Standard Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$80,990
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2022 RAM 1500