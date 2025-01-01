Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>9 Speaker System With Subwoofer, Trailer Tow Package!</b><br> <br> Compare at $47676 - Our Price is just $46287! <br> <br> Work, play, and adventure are what the 2022 Ram 1500 was designed to do. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, its easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 66,000 kms. Its red pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 1500s trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 1500 Bighorn comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a leather steering wheel, front fog lights, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, and a Uconnect infotainment touchscreen thats paired with SiriusXM and streaming audio. Additional features include cruise control, power folding heated mirrors, cloth seats, chrome exterior accents with a rear step bumper and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 9 Speaker System With Subwoofer, Trailer Tow Package. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFMT7NN123866 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFMT7NN123866</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

2022 RAM 1500

66,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle
12211941

2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller

$44,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,000KM
VIN 1C6SRFMT7NN123866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13094A
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

9 Speaker System With Subwoofer, Trailer Tow Package!

Compare at $47676 - Our Price is just $46287!

Work, play, and adventure are what the 2022 Ram 1500 was designed to do. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 66,000 kms. It's red pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 1500 Bighorn comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a leather steering wheel, front fog lights, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, and a Uconnect infotainment touchscreen that's paired with SiriusXM and streaming audio. Additional features include cruise control, power folding heated mirrors, cloth seats, chrome exterior accents with a rear step bumper and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 9 Speaker System With Subwoofer, Trailer Tow Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFMT7NN123866.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Additional Features

9 Speaker System With Subwoofer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Standard Dodge

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Swift Current, SK
2022 RAM 1500 Laramie 30,989 KM $55,271 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Swift Current, SK
2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn 66,000 KM $44,895 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI DSG for sale in Swift Current, SK
2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI DSG 25,548 KM $28,325 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Standard Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,895

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500