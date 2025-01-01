$44,895+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2022 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$44,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,000KM
VIN 1C6SRFMT7NN123866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P13094A
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
9 Speaker System With Subwoofer, Trailer Tow Package!
Compare at $47676 - Our Price is just $46287!
Work, play, and adventure are what the 2022 Ram 1500 was designed to do. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 66,000 kms. It's red pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 1500 Bighorn comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a leather steering wheel, front fog lights, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, and a Uconnect infotainment touchscreen that's paired with SiriusXM and streaming audio. Additional features include cruise control, power folding heated mirrors, cloth seats, chrome exterior accents with a rear step bumper and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 9 Speaker System With Subwoofer, Trailer Tow Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFMT7NN123866.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Additional Features
9 Speaker System With Subwoofer
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
2022 RAM 1500