Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto!</b><br> <br> Compare at $58708 - Our Price is just $56998! <br> <br> Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, its easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 30,989 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 1500s trim level is Laramie. This luxurious Ram 1500 Laramie comes fully loaded with leather seats that are heated and cooled, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, a heated leather steering wheel, LED lights, and a larger Uconnect touchscreen thats paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, streaming audio and 4G LTE. Additional premium features include dual zone climate control, a 10 speaker Alpine stereo, power adjustable pedals and front seats, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, forward collision warning with active braking, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFRT4NN191650 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFRT4NN191650</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

2022 RAM 1500

30,989 KM

Details Description Features

$55,271

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle
12211947

2022 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller

$55,271

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,989KM
VIN 1C6SRFRT4NN191650

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13048A
  • Mileage 30,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto!

Compare at $58708 - Our Price is just $56998!

Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 30,989 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. This luxurious Ram 1500 Laramie comes fully loaded with leather seats that are heated and cooled, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, a heated leather steering wheel, LED lights, and a larger Uconnect touchscreen that's paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, streaming audio and 4G LTE. Additional premium features include dual zone climate control, a 10 speaker Alpine stereo, power adjustable pedals and front seats, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, forward collision warning with active braking, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFRT4NN191650.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Proximity Key

Safety

Forward Collision Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LED Lights
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Standard Dodge

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Swift Current, SK
2019 RAM 1500 Laramie 107,124 KM $38,978 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Swift Current, SK
2020 RAM 1500 SPORT 64,053 KM $47,742 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN for sale in Swift Current, SK
2019 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN 112,000 KM $41,489 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Standard Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,271

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500