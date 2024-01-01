Menu
2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Used

41,300KM

VIN 3C6UR5DL4NG277527

41,300 KM

Big Horn

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Used
41,300KM
VIN 3C6UR5DL4NG277527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12908A
  • Mileage 41,300 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Auto Leveling Rear Air Suspension, Spray in Bedliner, LED Bed Lighting, Top Mounted Cargo View Camera!

Compare at $67559 - Our Price is just $65591!

This ultra capable Heavy Duty Ram 2500 is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2022 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

Endlessly capable, this 2022 Ram 2500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its classic Ram toughness, this Ram 2500HD has an ultra quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your work day more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 2500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 41,300 kms. It's flame red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 2500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 2500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with body colored exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, a Uconnect touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio and SiriusXM, Keyless Go with push button start, cruise control, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver with a trailer brake controller, a handy rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Auto Leveling Rear Air Suspension, Spray In Bedliner, Led Bed Lighting, Top Mounted Cargo View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL4NG277527.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Spray in Bedliner

Additional Features

LED BED LIGHTING
Auto leveling rear air suspension
Top Mounted Cargo View Camera
6.7 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL

